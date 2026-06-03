St. Augustine Beach police to organizers of planned teen takeover: CANCELED

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, Fla. — St. Augustine Beach Police Department is getting out in front of a teen takeover they said is - or was - planned for Thursday at the pier.

To those planning the event or those planning to go, the police department said it’s canceled. St. Augustine Beach police posted a flier circulating about the event on its Facebook page with the word “canceled” stamped over it.

“The planned event is not permitted and has been canceled by the St. Augustine Beach Police Department,” the department’s social media post states. “While we welcome and encourage everyone to enjoy our community and beaches, any unlawful gathering, criminal activity, or disturbance of the peace will be met with immediate enforcement action.”

Police said there will be increased patrols at the St. Augustine Beach Pier Thursday.

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