WATCH: Body camera video shows man drive car toward officer before being shot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released body camera video of and details on the officer-involved shooting involving Michael Youmans on Gossett Street.

According to police, Youmans has a lengthy criminal history.

On Jan. 30, an officer pulled the suspect over for having “dark window tint and broken tag lights.” However, Youmans drove away in his silver Impala before the officer could talk to him.

On Feb. 11, officers identified Youman’s car and planned to stop and arrest him for fleeing on Jan. 30.

After the suspect backed into a driveway, an officer parked his patrol car in front of the Impala. The officer got out of the car and demanded Youmans to show his hands.

“Show me your hands!” The officer said in the body camera video. He repeated himself several times.

According to JSO, instead of complying, Youmans backed his car up and then drove toward the officer.

“Stop!” the officer ordered to Youmans as the car drove toward him.

The officer stepped back before firing his gun several times. The Impala continued moving before it hit a fence.

In the video, the officer called for rescue and then demanded Youmans get out of the car.

“I’m hit! I’m hit! I’m hit!” Youmans said after opening the car door.

The officer continues to tell the suspect to crawl out of the car.

“Bro, I’m gonna die!” Youmans said.

Youmans did survive the shooting.

According to JSO, Youmans was arrested for four felonies and one misdemeanor: Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer in January, and Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, trafficking in MDMA, possession of cocaine, and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana for his conduct in February.

The State Attorney’s Office will independently review the incident to assess the legality of the officer’s actions. Once that is complete, JSO will conduct an internal review to ensure the officer acted within policy, a Response to Resistance Board will convene, and the findings will be submitted to the Sheriff for final review.

You can watch JSO’s full video below. Some parts of the video could be hard to watch.

