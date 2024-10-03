2 men arrested in attempted murder of JSO detectives, Jacksonville sheriff says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Two men were arrested in connection with the “ambushing” of two Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office undercover detectives, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters said Thursday.

Anthony Trotter and Ja’von Brown are charged with two counts of attempted murder, Waters said.

The shooting happened Friday, Sept. 20 while the detectives were working a narcotics investigation on Florida Avenue, Waters said.

Trotter and Brown were both arrested within six days of the incident, JSO said.

At least 18 rounds were fired at the officers. Several bullets hit the car, but thankfully, the detectives were not hit.

The shooter was a passenger in a silver sedan, which drove away after the shots were fired.

Police were able to locate the car with “surveillance video and cutting-edge technology,” JSO said.

Officers were able to make a traffic stop and arrest Trotter. They discovered that he was the getaway driver.

Investigators got an arrest warrant and arrested Brown, the shooter, at his house.

JSO said Brown likely fired into the detectives’ car because he believed rival gang members were inside.

The following JSO units assisted with the investigation:

Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit

Gang Unit

Community Problem Response Unit

SWAT Unit

Computer Forensics Unit

Real Time Crime Center

Crime Analysis Unit

