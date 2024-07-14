Water main leak identified on San Jose Blvd., JEA announces repairs to impact traffic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — JEA crews successfully identified a water main leak during an excavation Wednesday evening in the 11100 block of San Jose Boulevard. The crews will continue working throughout today to prepare for final excavation and repairs. Currently, two travel lanes in both directions have been opened to facilitate better traffic flow.

Starting tomorrow morning, July 12, a construction crew will commence the final excavation. Due to the depth of the excavation, the middle travel lanes in both directions will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Proper signage will be in place to inform drivers of the lane closures.

JEA has coordinated with the Florida Department of Transportation regarding the lane closures. The repair crews will work safely and efficiently to complete the repairs and reopen all lanes of San Jose Boulevard as soon as possible.

