Wawa opens first Brunswick, Ga. store

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Wawa is a favorite for those who enjoy gas station grub. The chain has over 1,000 locations in about seven states and one of its newest spots is in Brunswick. Wawa opened there Thursday at the intersection of U.S. 341 and Community Road. Hundreds turned out for the ribbon cutting and check presentation to the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office for the Georgia Sheriff’s Youth Home.

Sheriff Jump, the Glynn County Sheriff's Office, and the Glynn County Detention Center today for Hoagies for Heroes at... Posted by Glynn County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, December 5, 2024

