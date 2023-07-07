We don’t have a roof over our family’s head:” Family in need of help after fire destroys home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A local family is without a home after they lost everything in a house fire almost two weeks ago.

The fire broke out at their home on the Northside near the Trout River.

“I got a phone call from my neighbor saying my house was on fire,” said homeowner, Tabitha Biggs.

That was a phone call Tabitha Biggs never thought she would get.

“When I got here, my house was gone,” said Biggs.

The home Tabitha and her family of four have lived in for years caught fire.

While she said no one was injured during the fire, they lost their family dog.

The inside of their home is completely damaged, and they said the fire started from an electrical wire in the wall.

“We don’t have a roof over our family’s head,” said Biggs.

With no insurance, she said the red cross helped provide housing for them for a couple of days, but her family still needs a permanent place.

“It’s too hot out here for them to be homeless, it’s too hot,” said Tabitha’s friend Stephanie Pearl.

Stephanie met the family a few months ago through her daughter and she helped share a GoFundMe.

Stephanie met the family a few months ago through her daughter and she helped share a GoFundMe.

“This family needs help,” said Pearl.

While there’s already been an outpouring of support from close friends and their family’s church, Tabitha is hopeful they’ll have a new place to call home soon.

“We are living day by day by god’s grace,” said Biggs.

