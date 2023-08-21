Wednesday’s debate carries high stakes for Governor Ron DeSantis

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The first Republican Primary Presidential debate is just two days away and for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, the stakes are high.

DeSantis’ polling numbers have dropped by roughly 50 percent since April.

Now, many political observers see Wednesday’s debate as an opportunity for him to flip the script and regain momentum.

“Certainly, the national stage gives you a chance, perhaps to standout and get some coverage on the back end. Obviously, what happens during the debate is important, but sometimes what’s more important is the narrative that follows,” UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder said.

Binder said a leaked debate prep memo released by the DeSantis-supporting Never Back Down Super PAC provides some insight into the strategy the Florida Governor may use Wednesday night.

The memo calls for attacking Vivek Ramaswamy and defending former President Donald Trump against attacks from Chris Christie.

“You’re either going to go after Trump and try and beat him or you’re going to try and just hide in second place and hope somehow that Trump ends up in jail or withdraws or somehow doesn’t end up on the ballot,” Binder said.

With Trump not expected to participate Wednesday, and even possibly hold a counter event, viewership of the debate could be impacted.

But State Representative and Chair of the Duval GOP Dean Black (R-Yulee) argued Trump’s absence could benefit lesser-known candidates.

“This is going to give more time to those other candidates to make their case directly to Republican voters and provides more of an opportunity for them to get to know them,” Black said.

For DeSantis, Trump’s absence could mean he’ll become the main target on stage.

Black argued that in and of itself could provide an opportunity to shine through the crowd.

“He needs to show that he can stand there and take the fire, and given his past performance in taking incoming fire from the left, I’m sure he will acquit himself very favorably,” Black said.

For local Republicans looking to watch the debate alongside their peers, the Duval GOP will be hosting a watch party at Players Grille on San Jose.

The event kicks off at 7:30 PM.

