Welcome to Rockville boasts over 200k fans rocked out at four-day festival

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla — The popular rock festival “Welcome to Rockville” says 210,000 music fans from around the world gathered at Daytona International Speedway to attend the four-day, five-stage festival. This year featured headliner performances from Guns N’ Roses, Foo Fighters, Bring Me the Horizon, and My Chemical Romance.

Some of the notable moments during the festival include:

Guns N’ Roses paid tribute to Ozzy Osbourne with their cover of Black Sabbath’s “Never Say Die.”

Ocala-based A Day to Remember held a surprise pop-up show at the Kona Big Wave Halfpipe area.

Breaking Benjamin debuted their new single “Something Wicked.”

My Chemical Romance played the iconic 2006 album “The Black Parade” in its entirety.

Ice Nine Kills performed the song “Twisting the Knife” from Scream 7 with internet sensation MAPHRA and the Volusia Community Orchestra.

Dragonforce performed with new co-vocalist and former Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz.

Other notable bands who performed at Welcome to Rockville include Atreyu, Rise Against, Alice Cooper, Apocalyptica, Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Hollywood Undead, and Yellowcard.

For the first time, its Garage Stage was fully tented, providing 15,000 square feet and shade from the hot Florida sun.

Welcome to Rockville celebrated its 15 years of headbanging and rocking out. The festival originally started in Jacksonville in 2011 before making the roughly hour-long trip south to call the Daytona International Speedway home in 2021.

Welcome to Rockville says dates for 2027 will be announced soon.

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