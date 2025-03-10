Well-known Glynn County dentist arrested, accused of murdering partner at their home

ST. SIMON'S ISLAND, Ga. — A South Georgia woman is accused of shooting and murdering her 68-year-old partner in their Gainesville home early Saturday morning.

61-year-old Suzanne Mericle remains behind bars without bond.

Mericle is a local dentist with a successful practice; she runs “Mericle Dentistry” on Main Street on St. Simon’s Island. Her business has dozens of five-star review reviews online.

Some read that Dr. Mericle is remarkable, kind, and compassionate - in stark contrast to the charges she is facing right now.

Action News Jax spoke to people in the community, who said they were shocked to hear the allegations.

“That’s crazy and out of this world, and for a dentist at that,” said a nearby employee, Frankie Johnson.

Staff at Mericle Dentistry declined to comment but they add the business is still operating at regular hours.

An employee at a nearby restaurant said Dr. Mericle and her office are well known.

“It’s very shocking. You don’t know hear about stuff like that happening especially someone who’s so well known. It’s quite surprising,” said Randall Dowling, kitchen manager at Southern Soul Smoke House.

One client of Dr. Mericle did not want to get on camera but told Action News Jax the suspect is a mother of three.

As of 3:30 PM Monday, the company’s website has been taken down.

