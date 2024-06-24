‘We’re cracking down:’ Sheriff to monitor rivaling groups after Foolio killed in Tampa

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police are paying close attention to rival gangs after local rapper Julio Foolio was shot and killed in Tampa over the weekend.

Sheriff T.K. Waters said he will not tolerate revenge as a result of the shooting, which Foolio’s attorney described as an ambush in a hotel parking lot. He said the rapper was celebrating his 26th birthday.

Foolio is known for his popular rap videos with controversial lyrics about murders involving rival gangs in Jacksonville.

“It isn’t cool now. It’s over now. It’s over for [Foolio]. It’s permanent. And now we have to deal with cleaning it up. Fixing it,” Waters said.

The Sheriff said his units will be keeping a close eye on other groups in the areas they live.

“We’re going to keep them off balance. So you can’t come in here and start shooting up neighborhoods, cities and cars and doing whatever you want to do.”

Foolio survived two previous shootings, including one in Riverside in which several houses got caught in the crossfire.

Yungeen Ace, another Jacksonville rapper, was the only survivor of a quadruple shooting at the Town Center. The rapper’s brother did die in the shooting. Ace dropped a video hours after the shooting in Tampa this weekend called “do it”.

No arrests have been made or suspects named in connection to the shooting in Tampa.

