What could new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen mean for Brian Thomas Jr.?

Just how good could Brian Thomas Jr. be? Well, folks, we might just discover the answer to that very question.

Despite being handicapped by a lackluster offense led by a backup quarterback, the former LSU Tiger put forth one of the greatest rookie receiver seasons in NFL history, collecting 87 receptions, 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense did him no favors either, as its archaic structure failed to weaponize the 23rd overall selection effectively.

It wasn’t until Week 12 that Thomas even saw 10 targets in a game. From then on, Thomas would finally become the focal point of the offense and rightfully so.

Despite the record-breaking season, there was a lot of meat left on the bone for Thomas. The Jaguars’ offense was near the bottom of the league in motion %, featured several deep misses by quarterbacks, and seemed adverse to getting the ball in Thomas’ hands for opportunities after the catch.

Nevertheless, Thomas produced one of the greatest seasons in franchise history. According to NextGenStats, Thomas finished third in deep receiving yards (465), fourth in yards after the catch (592) and he snagged seven touchdowns from the slot, first in the NFL.

Ironically, in the Jaguars’ pursuit of an elite outside receiver, they also got a mismatch nightmare in the slot as Thomas led the NFL in both TDs and yards per route run (3.3) by players with at least 100 routes from the slot. Keep in mind, Thomas was 82nd in routes from the slot.

Thomas’ prowess in the slot and ability after the catch were some things Jaguars’ head coach Liam Coen highlighted when asked about Brian Thomas Jr.

“I did not know he had the ability to do what he did in the slot. I didn’t probably evaluate him hard enough, but also they did a good job getting that right,” Coen said. “So to be able to put him in a slot and run lookie, run choice, run the option routes, run the middle of the field a little bit. And then also be able to throw screens to him and he’s going to go do something with it. An offense can run through that.”

Coen and the Jaguars’ new passing game coordinator Shane Waldron are both advocates of the screen game. In fact, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the NFL in yards and touchdowns off of screens.

Like it or not, this is the direction the NFL is heading, heavy use of motion and short passing games. That said, don’t expect the Trevor Lawrence to Thomas deep connection to be forgotten. It’s what makes everything else work.

While Thomas’ potency as a vertical threat is what many attribute to the rookie phenom and rightfully so, he’s so much more than just that. His ability to create mismatches in the slot, create yards after the catch, and craftiness as a route-runner have allowed him to immediately become one of the game’s premier wide receivers.

With an offense orchestrated and led by Coen, young offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and company, the ceiling is the roof for Thomas and the rest of the Jaguars’ offense.

