Where to get your tickets as 2024 Jaguars Training Camp has officially opened

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will hold 16 open practices for fans before the 2024 NFL season kicks off.

If you’re wondering how you can get tickets you’ve come to the right place.

The Jags are accepting advanced registration now. Space is limited. Free tickets and complete details are available at www.jaguars.com/trainingcamp. Season ticket member access begins Wed., July 24 at 10 a.m. General public ticket requests began at 1 p.m.

For most practices at the Miller Electric Center, parking lots open at 7 a.m. Gates open at 8 a.m. and practice is expected to being at 8:45 a.m.

Free parking will be available in Lot J.

The 2024 Jaguars Training Camp schedule dates include:

Wednesday, July 24

Thursday, July 25

Friday, July 26 – Season Ticket Member Exclusive

Saturday, July 27 – NFL Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 29

Tuesday, July 30

Wednesday, July 31

Friday, August 2

Sunday, August 4

Monday, August 5

Wednesday, August 7

Thursday, August 8

Monday, August 12 – G ates open at 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, August 14 – Gates open at 9 a.m./Joint practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Thursday, August 15 – Gates open at 9 a.m./Joint practice with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

In addition, the Jaguars will host practice at EverBank Stadium on Sat., Aug. 3. They’ll be celebrating local veteran and active-duty military members.

