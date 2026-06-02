‘Who We Play For’ offers low-cost EKG screenings as Florida law requires for first-time HS athletes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting July 1, all first-time high school student-athletes in Florida will be required to undergo an electrocardiogram (EKG) screening before they can step onto the field or court. The mandatory testing comes as part of a new state law designed to identify hidden heart defects and prevent tragedy among young competitors.

According to “Who We Play For,” sudden cardiac arrest stands as the leading cause of death among student-athletes. Medical experts estimate that approximately one in 300 youth are currently living with an undetected heart condition that puts them at risk of a sudden cardiac arrest.

For Florida parents Christian and Jennifer Broadhurst, the statistics are deeply personal. Nearly three years ago, their son Riley, then 17, went out for his routine daily run.

“He was out on a run by himself, had luckily made it back into our neighborhood... when he collapsed,” Jennifer Broadhurst recalled.

Riley suffered sudden cardiac arrest brought on by an undetected heart condition at the time. Though he was what his father described as the “healthiest kid you could possibly imagine,” the hidden ailment “struck him down literally in his prime.” Riley was helped by his neighbors who was a firefighter and retired ER nurse they quick performed CPR until paramedics arrived on the scene.

“We were lucky, you know, our son survived,” Jennifer Broadhurst said.

The new legislation aims to ensure other families do not have to rely on luck. Proponents of the law emphasize that the screening process is non-invasive and highly accessible. The test itself takes less than five minutes to complete and requires placing just 10 gel adhesive stickers across the chest and limbs to map the heart’s electrical activity. Who we play for says a board-certified cardiologist, then looks at the data, and the patient will get the results back within 10-15 business days.

“Nothing is scarier than getting that call that your son or daughter died while at school or while on the sports field,” Christian Broadhurst said, urging parents to embrace the change. “If it’s preventable, we should prevent it. It is painless, it is quick, it’s easy, and it will save lives.”

Anastasia Aston, the Heart Screening Director for Who We Play For, emphasized that while these screenings are important for anyone aged 10 to 25, the law specifically ensures that all incoming high school athletes can feel safe participating in their sport.

Aston also recommends families get the EKG done as soon as they can. Former student-athlete Louisa Heekin agreed, stating that the screenings are necessary because they provide critical medical information that would help identify any underlying issues if a heart emergency were to happen.

Upcoming Who We Play For Heart Screening Events in Northeast Florida

Register in advance at WhoWePlayFor.org

Wild Light YMCA – Nassau County

Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

251 Breezeway St., Suite 120, Yulee

Cost: FREE. Donations appreciated.

Registration Link: whoweplayfor.jotform.com/261136951587061

Ponte Vedra High School – St. Johns County

Wednesday, June 17 from 4 p.m.–7 p.m.

460 Davis Park Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach

Cost: $20. Financial assistance is available through the State of Florida heart screening grant program.

Registration Link: whoweplayfor.jotform.com/261414846229056

FSCJ Community Health Screening – Duval County

Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

101 W. State St., Jacksonville

Cost: FREE. Donations appreciated.

Registration Link: whoweplayfor.jotform.com/261265141826051

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