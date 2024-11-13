A Windy Wednesday before cooler temperatures arrive for the weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Temperatures this morning are in the 60s inland and 70s along the coast.

It will be another mild day with highs in the upper 70s.

Winds will pick up this morning before lunchtime.

East/Northeast winds at 20+ mph with gusts of 25-30 at the coast.

A brief sprinkle is possible coming off the Atlantic.

A high risk of rip currents continues at our local beaches.

Back to the lower 80s tomorrow ahead of our next cold front.

Friday is cooler with the 50s in the morning and lower to mid 70s in the afternoon.

The 40s arrive by Saturday and Sunday morning.

TROPICS:

A disturbance is likely to develop over the Western Caribbean this week and become “Sara.”

It’s possible that there could be some Florida impacts next week.

TODAY: Partly cloudy and turning windy. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. LOW: 61

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Evening shower possible. 61/81

FRIDAY: Turning mostly sunny. 58/74

SATURDAY: Sunny. 49/73

SUNDAY: Sunny. 46/74

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. 48/77

TUESDAY: Partly sunny. 56/79

