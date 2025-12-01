Local

Winn-Dixie holding “Taste of the Holidays” event at Northeast Florida stores

By Chase Bunker, News 104.5 WOKV
Popular grocery chain Winn-Dixie is hosting a holiday celebration this weekend at several of its Northeast Florida locations. The “Taste of the Holidays” event will feature samples of Winn-Dixie’s products and holiday favorites. Customers can try various food and drink samples, including Know & Love wine, eggnog, and desserts.

The event takes place at the following locations:

Thursday, December 4, 3–7 p.m.

  • 11380 Beach Blvd., Suite 6, Jacksonville, FL 32246

Friday, December 5: 3–7 p.m.

  • 10915-122 Baymeadows Road, #12, Jacksonville, FL 32256
  • 12333 Sago Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32218
  • 999 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32211
  • 5210 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208
  • 5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244
  • 7921 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221
  • 1520 W. University Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32217
  • 5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205
  • 11700 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223
  • 1339 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065
  • 290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
  • 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32084

Saturday, December 6: 12–4 p.m.

  • 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244
  • 1900-1 Park Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073
  • 2851 Henley Road, Suite 200, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
  • 1010 Ponce De Leon Blvd. S., St. Augustine, FL 32084
  • 3905 A1A S., St. Augustine, FL 32080

The popular grocer also announced that customers can receive 600 reward points when they purchase a bottle of La Marca Prosecco.

