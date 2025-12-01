Winn-Dixie holding “Taste of the Holidays” event at Northeast Florida stores

Popular grocery chain Winn-Dixie is hosting a holiday celebration this weekend at several of its Northeast Florida locations. The “Taste of the Holidays” event will feature samples of Winn-Dixie’s products and holiday favorites. Customers can try various food and drink samples, including Know & Love wine, eggnog, and desserts.
The event takes place at the following locations:
Thursday, December 4, 3–7 p.m.
- 11380 Beach Blvd., Suite 6, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Friday, December 5: 3–7 p.m.
- 10915-122 Baymeadows Road, #12, Jacksonville, FL 32256
- 12333 Sago Ave. W., Jacksonville, FL 32218
- 999 University Blvd. N., Jacksonville, FL 32211
- 5210 Norwood Ave., Jacksonville, FL 32208
- 5647 Roosevelt Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244
- 7921 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32221
- 1520 W. University Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32217
- 5207 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205
- 11700 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223
- 1339 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065
- 290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
- 3551 N. Ponce De Leon Blvd., St. Augustine, FL 32084
Saturday, December 6: 12–4 p.m.
- 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32244
- 1900-1 Park Ave., Orange Park, FL 32073
- 2851 Henley Road, Suite 200, Green Cove Springs, FL 32043
- 1010 Ponce De Leon Blvd. S., St. Augustine, FL 32084
- 3905 A1A S., St. Augustine, FL 32080
The popular grocer also announced that customers can receive 600 reward points when they purchase a bottle of La Marca Prosecco.
