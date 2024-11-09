Winn-Dixie hosts veterans breakfast for more than 100 veterans

JACKSONVILE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie held the Serving Smiles Veterans Breakfast on Thursday where more than 100 veterans were served.

The event was a collaboration between the Winn-Dixie Gives Foundation, Feeding Northeast Florida, and Chobani.

All First Coast veterans were invited to join.

Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores also providing an 11% discount on Veterans Day to veterans and active-duty military members.

