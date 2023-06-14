Winn-Dixie and Pie in the Sky join forces to fight senior hunger in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — On Wednesday, Winn-Dixie partnered with Pie in the Sky Community Alliance to surprise and delight St. Johns Country food-insecure seniors with fresh foods to fill their pantry.

Residents of Southern Villas apartments were greeted by the delivery of 100 cartons of eggs and fresh produce.

In a press release describing details of the event, the needed essentials and quality time spent with residents directly impacted the health and well-being of St. Johns County Seniors.

As part of the partnership, Winn-Dixie will continue to donate 100 cartons of eggs each month to Pie in the Sky Community Alliance. The mission is to help support their ongoing food deliveries to more than 550 senior neighbors in need and fight hunger throughout St. Johns County.