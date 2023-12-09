Wolfson Children’s Hospital recognized as a Top Children’s Hospital by the Leapfrog Group

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization, has named Wolfson Children’s Hospital as one of only eight Top Children’s Hospitals in the country and one of three in the State of Florida.

The prestigious Top Hospital award is a testament to the hospital’s commitment to patient safety and quality, making it one of the most competitive recognitions in the American healthcare system.

“We are honored to receive this distinction and to be recognized as one of only eight Top Children’s Hospitals in the country by The Leapfrog Group that recognizes our focus on patient safety and quality,” said Wolfson Children’s Hospital President Allegra C. Jaros, MBA. “This designation is a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our team members and providers at Wolfson Children’s, Nemours Children’s Health, Jacksonville, the University of Florida College of Medicine – Jacksonville, and Emergency Resources Group.”

The Top Children’s Hospital designation, awarded by The Leapfrog Group, signifies a commitment to the highest standards in healthcare safety and quality.

The organization, known as the toughest standard-setters in the industry, considers various aspects of hospital performance, including infection rates, safer surgery practices, and the hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors.

“It’s exciting to see Wolfson Children’s Hospital was once again recognized as a Leapfrog Top Children’s Hospital. The award signals to our patients, families, medical staff, team members, and community that the care provided at Wolfson Children’s Hospital is among the best in the country,” said Jeremy Goodman, MD, MBA, vice president and system quality officer of Baptist Health.

The recognition follows the recent announcement that Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville, Baptist Medical Center South, Baptist Medical Center Beaches, and Baptist Medical Center Nassau all received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, reaffirming their commitment to the highest level of safety in patient care.

“Protecting patients from preventable harm is the cornerstone of The Leapfrog Group’s mission,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Wolfson Children’s has demonstrated that patient safety is their top priority, and we’re truly pleased to recognize them as a Top Hospital this year. Congratulations to hospital staff at all levels who made this national recognition possible.”

To qualify for the distinction, hospitals must rank top among peers on the Leapfrog Hospital Survey, assessing performance on the highest standards for quality and patient safety.

The complete list of institutions honored as 2023 Top Hospitals can be found at leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

