Woman accused of killing ducklings pleads not guilty, neighbor says she said ‘I’ll do it again’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The woman accused of intentionally running over 11 ducklings off of Tempest Street on Jacksonville’s Westside back in April has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Beverly Sasberry, 64, was arrested on April 30 and charged with 11 counts of felony animal cruelty and one count of reckless driving after neighbors captured ring video footage showing a driver charging towards a family of ducks.

Neighbors say this footage only shows the very end of the incident. They say the driver intentionally backed up and drove forward three separate times, managing to kill 11 ducklings.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified the owner of the vehicle as Sasberry.

Kyle Hutchison, a neighbor who saw the incident, said he confronted her after it happened.

“She just kept saying that she just wants to kill more, pretty much,” Hutchison said. “It’s literally what she said a few times. ‘I’ll do it again. I’ll do it again.’”

As of right now, the trial is planned for Nov. 19. Pre-trial is set for June 25.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.