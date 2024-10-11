Woman found dead in North Jacksonville home

Jacksonville, Fla. — The body of a woman was found inside of a home Thursday in the 1100 block of Pheasant Drive. Jacksonville police said she was found at about 6 p.m. by a family member who was coming to stay with her during the storm.

Police did not release the identity of the victim or the manner of death. “Right now, we don’t know the circumstances surrounding the incident or the relationships of those involved," a JSO news release states.

