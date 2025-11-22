Woman killed in early morning crash on Brait Avenue

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her mid-60s died early Saturday after being hit by a car backing out of a driveway on Brait Avenue, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

JSO said the crash happened around 12:25 a.m. in the 5000 block of Brait Avenue.

A man in his early 70s was reversing his Toyota sedan when he struck the woman. He told officers he didn’t see her behind the car.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue arrived and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

JSO said this is the 147th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

