Woman riding bicycle hit, killed by tow truck in 50th traffic death of 2025, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman riding a bicycle died after she was hit by a tow truck in the Lakeshore area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Police say the crash happened around 10:35 a.m. near Blanding Boulevard and San Juan Avenue.

The woman, who was in her mid 30s, was riding her bicycle when she was hit by the tow truck at the intersection.

JSO said the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to the scene and pronounced the woman dead.

The driver of the tow truck stopped and is cooperating with the investigation, JSO said.

Police say this crash is the 50th traffic death in Duval County this year and the 4th involving a bicyclist.

