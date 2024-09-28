Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital announces moderators for 2024-2025 Florida Forum Speaker Series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Women’s Board of Wolfson Children’s Hospital has unveiled the moderators for its 2024-25 Florida Forum Speaker Series. Three prominent leaders from Northeast Florida – John Delaney, Shad Khan, and Mark Woods – will guide the discussions during the upcoming series.

John Delaney, President of Flagler College and former Jacksonville Mayor, will moderate the program featuring Rt Hon Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, on Oct. 29.

Shad Khan, Jacksonville Jaguars team owner, will moderate the program with Deepak Chopra, a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine, on Jan. 15, 2025.

Mark Woods, columnist at the Florida Times-Union, will moderate the session with journalist and novelist Carl Hiaasen on Feb. 12, 2025.

The Florida Forum events will take place at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at various price levels, starting at $150 for Young Subscriber tickets. Proceeds from the series benefit Wolfson Children’s Hospital, supporting the hospital’s mission to provide the best pediatric healthcare, including the purchase of two new Kids Kare Mobile Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.thefloridaforum.com or contact womensboard@bmcjax.com.

