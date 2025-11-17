Young animal lovers can spend their winter break at the Jacksonville Humane Society

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Registration is open for the Jacksonville Humane Society’s Winter Break Camp.

It offers kids in grades 3-8 a chance to learn about animal shelters and interact with pets during their winter break.

The camp will be held in two sessions: December 22-23, 2025, and January 5-6, 2026. Participants will engage in activities such as exploring animal behavior, creating crafts and treats for animals, and meeting dogs and cats at the shelter.

The program aims to educate children about animal shelters and how they can help pets in need.

In addition to learning about animal behavior, campers will complete projects to help JHS pets find new homes.

Click here for registration information.

