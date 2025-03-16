Yulee man arrested on charges of having child sexual abuse material

Yulee, Fla. — A Yulee man is under arrest, accused of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Mark William Renner, 68, was arrested on March 10 as a result of a years-long sex crimes investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

In Dec. 2022, agents received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Endangered Children (NCMEC) about files depicting the sexual abuse of children being uploaded from a peer-to-peer website.

The investigation revealed the uploads originated from Renner’s home on Lumber Creek Boulevard.

Forensic analysis revealed more than 480 files of child sexual abuse material on Renner’s electronic devices.

He is now awaiting trial on 26 counts of possessing child sexual abuse material.

