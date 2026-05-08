Clay County veterans to receive free cell phones during event

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay Veterans will distribute no-cost cell phones to eligible veterans and transitioning service members in Clay County on May 16. The distribution will occur at the organization’s annual anniversary event.

The cell phones are available in limited quantities and will be provided to recipients on a first-application-received basis. This initiative assists local service members and veterans by offering essential communication devices.

Eligibility for this program is limited to veterans and transitioning service members who reside in Clay County. The application process for these phones has been simplified for the May 16 event, requiring only a short form.

To apply, CLICK HERE.

Approved applicants will join Clay Veterans at the anniversary event, where they will receive their phones and have service plans activated.

Approved applicants will be notified with details regarding their approval and their recommended show-up times for the event to avoid long lines.

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