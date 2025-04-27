Man killed, child injured in reported roadway shooting in Camden County, per officials

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a shooting Sunday afternoon left one man dead and a young child hurt.

Officials say it happened just before 1 P.M. in the Deerwood Village community, located off Harrietts Bluff Road. A caller had reported that the man was shot in the middle of the roadway.

A man was killed and a child was shot in an incident in Camden County's Deerwood Village community

When they arrived, deputies reportedly found the man with multiple gunshot wounds, while the child had been shot in the arm.

The child was air-lifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The man died at Camden Medical Center.

Officials reported Sunday that no suspects were in custody yet, but there is no indication of a further threat to the community.

The investigation remains active, and deputies are still working to figure out what led up to the shooting.

More details will be provided here as they become available.

