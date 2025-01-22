Movies and TV shows casting in Miami

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.
Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Miami, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.
'ATFL Docu-Series'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Woman Ready For Love & Is A Foodie (content creators & real people, female, 21-50)
--- Man Ready For Love & Is A Foodie (content creators & real people, male, 21-50)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the documentary series here
'Dog-Trapped'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Suzanne Stanton (lead, female, 25-35)
--- James Stanton (lead, male, 35-45)
--- Caroline, Pharmacist (supporting, female, 25-38)
- Average hourly rate: $38
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Untitled Travel Project'
- Project type: documentary series
- Roles:
--- Cinematographer/videographer (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the documentary series here
'Untitled Short Film'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Marco (other, female, male, 20-30)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'The Mafia King'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- Sara Lovell (lead, female, 20-28)
--- Jaxon Deverioux (lead, male, 30-40)
--- Antonio Marino (lead, male, 25-30)
- Average hourly rate: $50
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'Kids YouTube Show, Characters'
- Project type: scripted show
- Roles:
--- School Principal (supporting, male, 20-40)
--- Young Guy (lead, male, 18-21)
--- School Teacher-Prisoner (lead, female, 18-35)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the scripted show here
'The Perfect Partner'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Lyra-5 (lead, female, 25-40)
--- Eve-9 (Eve) (lead, female, 25-50)
--- Sasha-X (lead, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $30
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Untitled Short Film'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Ana Lead 1 (lead, female, 20-30)
--- Marco (supporting, male, 20-30)
--- Isable 2 (lead, 20-30)
- Average hourly rate: $33
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
'Nogu Svelo'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Dancer (lead, 12-18)
--- PA (crew)
--- Head of Make Up (crew)
- Average hourly rate: $37
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the short film here
Grusho Anna // Shutterstock
'Ask Delphi'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Zooey Elevada (lead, female, 18-28)
--- Lowell 'Lo' (supporting, male, 18-33)
--- Zooey's Friend (supporting, female, 18-25)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: Miami, Florida
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Untitled Feature Film'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Abigail (supporting, female, 18-100)
- Average hourly rate: $25
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
'Spider-Man: Fallout,' Fan-Film'
- Project type: short film
- Roles:
--- Extras (background extra, 10-70)
- Average hourly rate: not available
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the short film here
'Lowball'
- Project type: feature film
- Roles:
--- Mary Ann (lead, 18-30)
- Average hourly rate: $125
- Casting locations: nationwide
- Learn more about the feature film here
This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.