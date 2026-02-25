(Stacker/Stacker)

Movies and TV shows casting in Naples

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures attention starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Naples, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they're looking to fill.

'Mezarko'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Thomas Mezarko (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Adriana (lead, female, 19-30)

--- Alexis (lead, female, 19-30)

- Roles pay up to: $600

- Casting locations: Naples

- Learn more about the short film here

'Angel'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Mr. Choi (lead, male, 35-60)

- Roles pay up to: $175

- Casting locations: Naples

- Learn more about the short film here

'The Deadline'

- Project type: short film

- Roles:

--- Sophie Warren (lead, female, 31-50)

--- Alexander Warren (lead, male, 31-50)

- Roles pay up to: $1,200

- Casting locations: Naples

- Learn more about the short film here

Pilot Sizzle Reel

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Emily Cohen (lead, female, 29+)

--- Cian (supporting, male, 30+)

--- Adam (supporting, male, 28-35)

- Casting locations: Naples

- Learn more about the scripted show here

Microdrama China

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Amber Scott (lead, female, 18-22)

- Roles pay up to: $800

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'Married a Dummy'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Noah Carter (lead, male, 25-35)

--- Amelia Dawson (lead, female, 20-30)

- Roles pay up to: $9,600

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

'Painted with L.O.V.E.'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Lilly (lead, female, 22-30)

--- Patrick Jones (lead, 25-35)

--- Lois (supporting, female, 22-30)

- Roles pay up to: $10,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

Indie Drama Feature Project

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- James (supporting, male, 30-55)

--- Penny (supporting, female, 9-12)

--- Bully Kid (day player, male, 4-6)

- Roles pay up to: $3,488

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Summer of Your Life'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Single Hot Leading Man (real people, male, 25-31)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Cousins'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Daniel Wilson (lead, male, 18-35)

--- Isabella Wilson-Smith (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Marie Wilson (supporting, female, 25-40)

- Roles pay up to: $900

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the feature film here

High-Impact Vertical Drama Series

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Lead Female (lead, female, 18-35)

--- Lead Male (lead, male, 18-40)

- Roles pay up to: $6,400

- Casting: nationwide

- Learn more about the vertical series here

