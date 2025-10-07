Navigating standardized testing today: What students need to know

Standardized testing continues to be a critical component in U.S. education and college admissions. This stands true even as formats evolve and new technologies reshape the academic experience. This explainer from Scholarship Institute, helps students and parents understand the latest changes, how AI plays a role, effective preparation strategies, and what it all means for college applications.

Major changes in standardized test formats (2024-2025)

Digital SAT transformation

As of March 9, 2024, the SAT has transitioned to a digital adaptive format, reducing exam duration to roughly two hours and fifteen minutes. Each section is now divided into two modules, with the difficulty of the second module tailored based on performance in the first. Shorter reading passages, built-in calculators for all math questions, and faster results via the Bluebook testing app are among the most notable upgrades.

Enhanced ACT changes starting in 2025

Beginning April 2025 (national online tests) and with full rollout in September 2025 (paper/international), the ACT underwent major updates:

Total test time reduced from 195 minutes to 125 minutes for core sections.

Science becomes optional, with a separate STEM score provided if taken.

44 fewer questions overall, allowing more time per question.

The math section now has four answer choices instead of five.

Composite scores rely on English, Reading, and Math only.

The role of AI in modern standardized testing

Artificial intelligence now touches nearly every part of standardized testing, from how exams are scored to how students prepare.

Essay grading software, for example, can review and score responses in seconds — something that used to take days. These tools apply consistent standards across thousands of submissions, which reduces grading inconsistencies.

Test formats have shifted, too. Exams like the Digital SAT now adjust in real time based on a student's performance. A strong start means the test gets harder; struggling means it eases up. This adaptive design aims to accurately gauge each student's true ability level.

On the prep front, platforms powered by machine learning offer instant guidance as students work through practice problems. These tools highlight weak spots, reinforce misconceptions, and tailor study plans automatically.

But AI isn’t without its downsides. It speeds things up and personalizes learning, but it also raises big questions. Algorithms can inherit bias. Not all students have equal access to the technology. And it's often unclear how automated scoring systems reach their conclusions.

In short, AI is reshaping testing — from prep to delivery to scoring — but schools, families, and students still need to keep an eye on fairness and transparency.

Updated preparation strategies for 2024-2025

Digital test prep essentials

Practice with tools like Bluebook to get used to digital features (timer, highlighter, calculator).

For the SAT, adapt to short reading passages and a modular adaptive format.

For the ACT, simulate tight timing, optional science sections, and four‑choice math questions.

Core strategies that still matter

Take full-length practice tests to see which test (SAT or ACT) suits you best.

Use elimination strategies, guess when unsure (no penalty), and read directions closely.

Stay flexible. The two different test types are just as acceptable as each other. Choose the one that best matches your strengths.

Timing and scheduling

First attempt: spring of junior year.

Optional retake: fall of senior year.

Retesting often yields modest gains (around 40 SAT points or 1 ACT point).

Prep well for test day: Rest, eat well, and use stress-reducing techniques like breathing exercises and positive self-talk.

College admissions and testing requirements

Return to test-required policies

With the world finally moving into the post‑pandemic era, some schools are returning to test mandates. For example, Stanford now requires SAT or ACT scores for applications to start Fall 2026.

Test-optional doesn’t mean test-irrelevant

Strong scores still boost applications and unlock merit scholarships.

Self-reporting scores can save on fees. Send official reports only when needed.

Educator and expert views on testing changes

Teachers

Researchers with the ACT see a growing disconnect between standardized test performance and teacher-graded classroom performance, widening equity and preparedness gaps since 2020.

Research

Test scores remain tightly linked to socioeconomic factors. Critics argue for fairer, more dynamic assessments that reflect real learning.

Test makers

The College Board is pushing digital access and adaptive testing.

ACT, Inc. offers test options with shorter formats and optional sections.

ETS is exploring assessments that measure traits like persistence and problem-solving — not just content knowledge.

Practical tips for students and parents

SAT vs. ACT: making the call

Use diagnostic tests to guide your choice.

Consider format differences — digital SAT's adaptive features vs. ACT's optional science section and length.

Research how your target schools treat test scores.

Prep timeline and resources

Start prep six months before test day.

Use free tools like Khan Academy for the SAT and official ACT resources.

Create a structured study plan. Seek tutoring if you aim for significant score improvements.

Managing stress and expectations

Practice consistently and pace yourself.

Set realistic goals for studying or if retaking the exam

Remember: essays, extracurriculars, and recommendations still play a big role.

Plan for both test-required and test-optional admissions paths.

The future of standardized testing

Expect a shift toward immersive, tech-driven testing:

Scientists suggest virtual reality could assess collaboration, creativity, and real‑world problem-solving.

Continuous assessment models may track learning over time, not from a single test.

Debates will continue around fairness, access, and tools like AI-driven scoring.

Conclusion

SAT and ACT testing now blends tradition with tech. Digital tools, adaptive design, and new formats demand informed, flexible prep. Focus on understanding test changes, practicing steadily, and managing stress. Stay adaptable, stay informed, and you’ll navigate this evolving testing landscape with confidence.

This story was produced by Scholarship Institute and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.