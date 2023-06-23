Organization looks for help fixing crumbling grave markers in some of the state’s oldest cemeterys

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla — The gravesite of a former reporter for the St. Augustine Record, Artemesia Holloway Jones, is in the San Sebastian Cemetery.

Her column, Versanoie’s Corner, focused on what was known as the “colored news” of St. Augustine in the early 1900′s.

Like many other grave markers in that cemetery, her’s is crumbling; but the West Augustine Improvement Association has a plan to replace them.

Willie Cooper Sr., President of the WAIA describes the impact of the decaying grave markers says, “They only last about 15 years and then they start decaying and then you don’t know who is buried where, and we also have some places where have to do some research to figure out where they are buried, and who is buried there.”

The Pinehurst and San Sebastian cemeteries in St. Augustine are two of the oldest African American cemeteries in Florida.

Members state that when the WAIA was given oversight of the property, the grass and weeds were so overgrown they couldn’t tell that it was a cemetery.

On some of the graves where the plaster marker is cracked or broken, the plan is to add a new granite headstone once the identity of who is buried in that grave has been confirmed.

Thomas Jackson, the first black president of the St. Augustine historic society says that preserving history is necessary for the next to understand the struggles of previous generations.

“Kids growing up these days don’t realize what others went through to get them to where they are. They think they have a lot of choices, but back in the day there were not a lot of choices,” says Jackson.

Jackson’s grandfather is buried in Pinehurst Cemetery, so his personal attachment to the area makes him want to help maintain the cemeteries for other families who have relatives buried there.

He explains, “I looked for the headstone and I couldn’t find it, and that’s struck me that I need to do something to help clean it up because I should be able to find my grandaddy’s headstone.”

More than 200 graves here are either unmarked or are losing their grave markers. You can help the WAIA in 2 ways, through their “sponsor-a-grave” campaign and by donating to their GoFundMe campaign.

To sponsor a grave, follow the listed instructions, or donate directly.

To participate in the sponsor-a-grave campaign:

Email westaugimprovementassoc@gmail.com

Reach out via messenger on Facebook or Instagram

Or simply donate the amount via the west augustine improvement association’s PayPal account

Or donate the amount via check made out to the West Augustine Improvement Association and mail it to:

the West Augustine Improvement Association, 455 South Volusia Steet St. Augustine, fl 32084

If donating directly via check or PayPal, please leave a note, and make sure to let the association know who you are, and how to contact you, so you can be thanked for your sponsorship.

If you prefer you can donate to the Pinehurst & san Sebastian cemeteries on GoFundMe.

