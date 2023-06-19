Pet therapy pups bring good vibes to travelers at the Jacksonville Airport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jaw Paws Jaxpaws Airport Volunteer Program brings in trained dogs to offer a distraction during busy travel times.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Click here to learn more about Jax Paws Airport Volunteers and Coda the Golden!

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Therapy dog Coda

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.