Police make arrest in fatal 2023 Glynn County shooting

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — On Mon., Aug. 19, Glynn County Police arrested a 28-year-old man in connection to a 2023 fatal shooting at a homeless camp.

Action News Jax reported on the shooting back on Jun. 7, 2023. Just before 3 a.m. GCPD officers were called to a vacant lot on Merchants Way in Brunswick about shots fired.

When they arrived, 39-year-old Christopher Suttles was suffering from a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately proceeded to perform lifesaving measures, including CPR. Glynn County Fire Rescue then took the victim to Southeast Georgia Health System, where he died.

On Monday, police announced Alex Etheredge was arrested and charged with one count of homicide in the death of Suttles.

Since the investigation is ongoing, police are asking anyone with information to please come forward. Call the Criminal Investigations Division at 912-554-7802 or GCPD non-emergency at 912-554-3645. You can also call remain anonymous via Silent Witness at 912-264-1333.

