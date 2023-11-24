St. Johns County Fire Rescue tips: Safety with candles during holiday season

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Decorating with candles during the holiday season is popular among households. But safety and caution should be followed when lighting candles.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

St. Johns County Fire Rescue has the following safety tips for everyone to follow to prevent any potential fire emergency:

Blow out all candles when you leave the room or go to bed. Avoid the use of candles in the bedroom and other areas where people may fall asleep.

Keep candles at least 1 foot away from anything that can burn.

Use candle holders that are sturdy and won’t tip over easily.

Put candle holders on a sturdy, uncluttered surface.

Light candles carefully. Keep your hair and any loose clothing away from the flame.

Don’t burn a candle all the way down — put it out before it gets too close to the holder or container.

Never use a candle if oxygen is used in the home.

Have flashlights and battery-powered lighting ready to use during a power outage. Never use candles.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, December is the peak time of year for home candle fires. More than 1/3 of home candle fires started in the bedroom. Two of every five fires start when things that can burn are too close to the candle.

Practice these tips and stay safe and happy this holiday season.

National Fire Protection Association December is the peak time of year for home candle fires. (National Fire Protection Association)

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.