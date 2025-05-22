15 homes catch fire after small plane crashes into neighborhood

SAN DIEGO — A small plane crashed into a neighborhood in San Diego, catching more than a dozen homes on fire.

A Cessna 550 crashed early Thursday morning and forced the evacuation of homes across several blocks, The Associated Press reported.

The crash happened before 4 a.m. local time, KFMB reported. Officials said it was foggy at the time.

It is not known if there were any injuries in the Murphy Canyon neighborhood.

“We have jet fuel all over the place,” Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy told reporters. “Our main goal is to search all these homes and get everybody out right now.”

Eddy said, “there is a direct hit to multiple homes,” and that there was “a gigantic debris field.”

It is also not known how many people were on board the aircraft, which can hold six to eight people, the AP reported.

Officials have not said why the plane crashed, KSWB reported.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, the AP reported.

Check back for more on this developing story.

©2025 Cox Media Group