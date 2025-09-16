Amazon announces return of Prime Big Deal Days

Online retailing giant Amazon is bringing back its Prime Big Deal Days.

This year, the second round of Prime Day deals will run on Oct. 7 and 8.

The company said there will be the “best deals of the season so far on popular brands like Beats, LEGO, Milk Makeup, and KitchenAid.”

Decor and items for entertaining will also be discounted.

Amazon has already launched its Holiday Shop, which includes the Top 100 gifts and “Toys We Love.”

To participate in the Prime Big Deal Days, you must be a Prime member. You can get a free trial by clicking here.

© 2025 Cox Media Group