‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Home Alone’ actress Catherine O’Hara dies at 71

Catherine O’Hara, known for such memorable roles in “Beetlejuice,” “Home Alone” and “Schitt’s Creek,” has died at the age of 71.

TMZ was the first to report her death, saying she passed away on Jan. 30. The cause of death was not released.

Variety said her death was confirmed by her manager.

Her agency, Creative Artists Agency, said she died at home in Los Angeles “following a brief illness,” but did not say what it was, The Associated Press reported.

She played Macaulay Culkin’s mother in the first “Home Alone” film and its sequel, as well as Delia in “Beetlejuice” and the follow-up “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” and provided the voice of both Sally and Shock in Tim Burton’s stop motion animated film “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

She had performed as both characters from the Halloween/Christmas film live at the Hollywood Bowl several times.

O’Hara was born in Toronto, Canada and was the sixth of seven children, TMZ reported. She got her start at the Second City in Toronto in the 1970s, where she first met her frequent costar Eugene Levy.

She was an Emmy-award winner with her first honor being for writing in 1982 for “SCTV Network 90. She also won one for her role as Moira Rose in ”Schitt’s Creek" opposite Levy and was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance in “The Last of Us,” opposite Pedro Pascal, as well as Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series" for “The Studio,” both in the same year, showing her range from drama to comedy.

She left behind her husband, Bo Welch, whom she met on the set of “Beetlejuice,” and their two sons, Page 6 reported.

