‘Clueless’ sequel show greenlit by Paramount+

Cher Horowitz is coming back!

Alicia Silverstone will reprise her role in the upcoming sequel television series to the hit 1990s film, “Clueless,” Variety reported.

The show will be a limited-run series, according to Deadline.

It will be set in Beverly Hills, with Silverstone’s character navigating life as a businesswoman and a mother who now has to deal with all that comes with raising a teenage daughter, which “makes her feel ‘clueless’ all over again,” Variety said the logline describes.

“’Clueless’ is coming home,” Jane Wiseman, head of Originals for Paramount+, said, according to Variety. “Thirty-one years ago, Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz captivated audiences with her signature chic style, sharp wit and relentless optimism, helping make ‘Clueless’ a box office hit and instant pop culture classic. We’re especially proud to be filming this much-anticipated series in Los Angeles, honoring its starring role in the original film while investing in the city’s exceptional talent and crews.”

Peacock was working on a development deal, but it was shelved. Now Paramount+ has picked it up, with production set to start next year in Los Angeles.

Paramount produced the original 1995 film.

This is not the first time the film has been adapted; Paramount Network Television produced a half-hour comedy in 1996 that ended up running for three seasons. Rachel Blanchard took over the lead role when Silverstone was not available, according to Deadline.

Silverstone also appeared as her iconic character in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial for Rakuten.

©2026 Cox Media Group