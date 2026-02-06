Drew Brees, Larry Fitzgerald elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame

Quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Thursday, leading a five-player group that will be part of the Class of 2026.

Also headed for enshrinement in Canton, Ohio, are kicker Adam Vinatieri, linebacker Luke Kuechly and running back Roger Craig.

The new inductees were announced during the “NFL Honors” show.

Brees and Fitzgerald were elected in their first year of eligibility, ESPN reported. Vinatieri and Kuechly received enough votes to get elected in their second year of eligibility.

Craig, 65, was a senior finalist.

The five-member class will be enshrined on Aug. 8 in ceremonies at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, USA Today reported.

Brees is second all time to Tom Brady with 80,358 yards passing and 571 touchdown passes. He spent the first five seasons of his career with the San Diego Chargers before signing as a free agent with the Saints in 2006. The 13-time Pro Bowl selection led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV.

Vinatieri is the fifth kicker to be elected to the Hall of Fame. During his 24-year NFL career, he was the leading scorer for the New England Patriots and the Indianapolis Colts, USA Today reported. He helped New England to three Super Bowl titles and won another ring with the Indianapolis Colts.

Fitzgerald, who played his entire career with the Cardinals, made 1,432 catches for 17,492 yards spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals after being drafted third overall in 2004. His 1,432 catches and 17,492 yards receiving in 17 seasons rank second all time to Jerry Rice, USA Today reported. He also had 121 touchdown catches.

Fitzgerald topped 1,000 yards receiving nine times — tied for fourth on the all-time list — and helped the Cardinals reach their only Super Bowl following the 2008 season.

Kuechly finished his career with 1,092 tackles, 18 interceptions and 12.5 sacks. He spent eight seasons with the Carolina Panthers.

Craig was a three-time Super Bowl champion with the San Francisco 49ers, NFL.com reported. He waited 28 years before receiving the call to Canton, USA Today reported.

Craig was the lone person from the five contributor, coach and senior finalists. Those categories included former New England coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft, who were both bypassed in balloting this year.

Offensive linemen Willie Anderson and Marshal Yanda, and rusher Terrell Suggs reached the final seven in the modern-era category, USA Today reported. They were automatically placed on next year’s ballot as finalists, according to the newspaper.

