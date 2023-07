Kevin Spacey cleared of sexual assault charges

A jury in the United Kingdom on Wednesday cleared actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault charges leveled against him by four men, according to multiple reports.

Jurors returned not-guilty verdicts on all nine charges against Spacey, BBC News reported. In court, he wept as the verdict was read, according to The Guardian.

Spacey had been accused of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013, when he was working as artistic director at London’s Old Vic theater, BBC News and CNN reported. Testifying as part of his trial, the actor denied any wrongdoing earlier this month, describing himself as “a big flirt,” but one who did not cross any clear lines.

His accusers testified at his trial, describing him as a “vile sexual predator” and calling him “atrocious, despicable (and) disgusting,” according to BBC News.

Three of the men accused him of aggressively grabbing their crotches, while a fourth said he woke to find the actor performing a sex act on him after he had passed out at Spacey’s London apartment, The Associated Press reported. Spacey told jurors that he might have made a “clumsy pass” at one of the alleged victims and denied allegations that he drugged another man before performing a sex act on him, BBC News and The Guardian reported. He called another accuser’s allegations “madness,” and added, “It never happened,” according to BBC News.

Last year, a civil jury found that the “House of Cards” and “American Beauty” actor did not sexually abuse Anthony Rapp when the latter actor was a teenager in 1986.

