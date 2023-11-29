Man shot in face for refusing to share his potato chips

AKRON, Ohio — A man was shot in Akron, Ohio Tuesday night after an unknown man asked to have some of his potato chips.

Akron Police Department officers were called out to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday evening after the victim brought themselves to the hospital, WOIO reported.

The victim was identified as a 31-year-old man who had a gunshot wound, to the face. according to the news outlet, the injury is expected to be non-life-threatening.

The victim reportedly told investigators that he was confronted by a man he did not know outside of Lusty’s Adventures near Stanton Avenue, police said, according to WOIO.

The unknown man allegedly asked for some of the victim’s potato chips, WEWS reported.

Investigators are working to identify the suspect, according to WHIO. Police said he fled the scene of the shooting in an unknown car.