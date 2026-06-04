Jacksonville woman pleads not guilty to intentionally running over family of ducks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Beverly Sasberry, 64, pleaded not guilty Thursday to 11 counts of felony animal cruelty on Jacksonville’s Westside. Sasberry is accused of intentionally running more than 11 ducklings and was arrested on April 30 after multiple neighbors accused her of killing a family of ducks.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office identified Sasberry as the owner of the car involved in the incident.

Neighbors reported that video footage only captured the end of the incident.

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