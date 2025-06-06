Michaels acquires Joann’s intellectual property, private label brands

The void left by the closing of all Joann’s fabric stores may soon be filled by another nationwide craft store.

Michaels announced this week that it has acquired the intellectual property and private label brands previously owned by Joann.

The Joann name was also part of the deal but it is unknown if Michaels will use it, CNN reported.

The fabric store closed all of its stores after filing for bankruptcy, USA Today reported. At one point, it had about 800 stores, USA Today reported.

With the acquisition comes the promise that Michaels will expand its fabric, sewing and yarn stock while adding more than 600 products, including quilting supplies, specialty threads, sewing machines and more.

Michaels said in a news release has expanded the fabric offered at 680 locations and add 280 more this year, in addition to the fabric that is available on its website.

As for yarn, it will bring several Big Twists branded varieties of yarn that had been sold by Joann locations to stores and online later this year.

Michaels also launched a landing page on its website welcoming former Joann customers, featuring a curated group of products.

Despite the expansion, Michaels could still face some headwinds as it was listed on financial consulting firm Debtwire’s “Retail Distressed Watchlist” because of the tariffs instituted by President Donald Trump’s administration. Three-quarters of the items supplied to Michaels come from China, CNN reported.

Michaels has more than 1,300 stores in 49 states and Canada.

Here are the Michaels locations in the greater Jacksonville area:

-Regency Commons, 651-800 Commerce Center Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32225-8180

-River City Marketplace, 13281 City Station Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32218-7228

-Argyle Village Square, 6001 Argyle Forrest Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32244-6127

-Riverplace Shopping Center, 11111 San Jose Blvd, Ste 31, Jacksonville, FL 32223-7274

-Southside Square Shopping Center, 9041 Southside Blvd, Ste 140, Jacksonville, FL 32256-5484

-Pablo Creek Plaza East, 13740 Beach Blvd, Ste 200, Jacksonville, FL 32224-6035

-Island Walk, 1993 East West Pkwy, Fleming Island, FL 32003-6350

-Cobblestone Village, 310 CBL Dr, St. Augustine, FL 32086

-Glynn Isles Market, 480 Glynn Isles, Brunswick, GA 31525

