National Guard shooting: Charges upgraded against alleged gunman

The man accused of opening fire on two National Guardsmen in Washington, D.C. will now face murder in the first degree.

US Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro told Fox & Friends on Friday morning that the alleged gunman, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, will now face murder in the first degree.

He had been charged with assault with intent to kill while armed and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence before the death of Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, The Associated Press reported.

National Guard Shooting This photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, shows National Guard member Specialist Sarah Beckstrom. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP) (AP)

Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe is in critical condition.

National Guard Shooting This photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's Office on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, shows National Guard member Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe. (U.S. Attorney's Office via AP) (AP)

Lakanwal is an Afghan national who worked with the CIA and came to the U.S. because of the work with the U.S. government, The Washington Post reported. He entered the U.S. in 2021 as part of Operation Allies Welcome under former President Joe Biden’s administration and was granted asylum in April under President Donald Trump’s administration, according to the newspaper.

He had been a member of the CIA’s “Zero Units,” or National Strike Units, which conducted combat missions to capture or kill suspected terrorists, the Post reported.

Officials said he drove cross-country from Washington state to the nation’s capital and used a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver.

Check back for more on this developing story.

