Oscar nominations: Who will be vying for the awards

The nominees for the 98th Academy Awards are being announced, with “One Battle After Another” expected to dominate.
The Leonardo DiCaprio film won four Golden Globes, including Best Motion Picture - Drama, Variety reported. Teyana Taylor won for Best Supporting Actress.
The vampire drama “Sinners” is also expected to be well represented this year. The Associated Press reported that horror films are typically overlooked, but that may change with the Ryan Coogler-directed and written movie
Lewis Pullman and Danielle Brooks were up early to announce the nominees.
The Oscars will be handed out on March 15 with Conan O’Brien as host.
Here is the list of categories, which will be updated as nominations are announced:
