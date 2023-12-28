Recall alert: BlendJet recalls around 4.8 million portable blenders due to fire, laceration hazards

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 4.8 million BlendJet 2 Portable Blenders.

>> Read more trending news

The CPSC said that the recall is because the blenders can overheat or catch fire. The blender blades can also break off. They pose possible fire and laceration hazards for consumers.

The blenders were sold in a variety of designs and colors. The blenders are about 9.5 inches in height and 3 inches wide and weigh about 1.5 pounds.

The CPSC said the serial numbers are on the bottom of the blender with “blendjet1″ and “The Original Portable Blender.” The first four digits of the serial number are between 5201-5542.

If you have a BlendJet portable blender affected by the recall, the CPSC says that you should stop using it and call BlendJet for a free replacement of the BlendJet 2 base unit. Once you contact BlendJet, you will need to remove and cut the rubber seal at the base of the blender into three pieces. You will then take a photo, upload it or email it showing the serial number on the company’s website or by email at safety@blendjet.com .

There have been around 329 reports of the blades breaking off while in use. The CPSC said that there have also been 17 reports of overheating or fires that have led to property damage claims of around $150,000. Additionally, there have been 49 reports of minor burns and a report of laceration injury.

The BlendJets were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores across the country. They were also sold at BlendJet.com from Oct. 2020 through Nov. 22 for between $50 to $70, according to the CPSC.

“Out of an abundance of caution, our company updated the base of the BlendJet 2 to feature thicker blades and an improved electrical configuration,” BlendJet wrote in a Thursday release, according to The Associated Press. “These updates were incorporated many months ago into all BlendJet 2 devices manufactured by the company.”

For more information about the the recalled item, you can call BlendJet at 844-334-0562 from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. You can also visit the company’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group