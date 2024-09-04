Trending

Recall alert: Ford recalls 90K vehicles, engine intake valves may break

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Recall alert FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of more than 90,700 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 90,700 Ford vehicles.

The NHTSA said that the recalled vehicles have either a 2.7L or 3.0L Nano EcoBoost engine. The engine’s intake valves could break while driving, and lead to engine failure.

The following vehicles were part of the recall:

  • Bronco
  • F-150
  • Edge
  • Explorer
  • Lincoln Nautilus
  • Lincoln Aviator

They were all from the 2021 to 2022 model years.

Dealers will do an engine cycle test and replace the engine if necessary for free.

Owners will get letters in the mail after Oct. 7 but can contact Ford directly at 866-436-7332. The internal recall number is 24S55.

