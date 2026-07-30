Special delivery: California woman gives birth in Jack in the Box parking lot

Talk about fast delivery.

A Southern California woman gave birth in the parking lot of a Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant -- after she was sent home twice by hospital personnel.

Valentina Isla Campbell was born on July 24, coming into the world 15 days early, KCBS reported. Her mother, Michelle Cisneros, said she was sent home twice from a Newport Beach hospital.

“In life, there are a lot of things you can prepare for,” the baby’s father, Darren Campbell, told KCBS. “You can’t prepare for delivering your child in the passenger seat of your car.”

Cisneros said she was preparing for a doctor’s appointment that morning when she began to feel contractions, according to the television station.

Baby born in Orange County Jack in the Box parking lot https://t.co/mx124GmBaD — CBS LA (@CBSLosAngeles) July 29, 2026

“I thought maybe they might be Braxton Hicks,” Cisneros told Fox News Digital. “But at that point my contractions were five minutes apart, and they were getting more intense, so I thought I’ll just go to labor and delivery just to be safe.”

Cisneros went directly to Hoag Hospital, where she was monitored for about an hour. She was discharged after staff members decided that her cervix had not changed, Fox News Digital reported.

“She told me if my contractions were three minutes apart, then return,” Cisneros told KCBS. “We literally made it downstairs, and they were three minutes apart.”

Campbell said he argued for the staff to keep Cisneros.

“I said, ‘Look, we’re not leaving. Contractions are three minutes apart,’” he told Fox News Digital. “It was very dismissive of, ‘You guys are OK. You guys don’t have to be here. Go home and we’ll see you later.’”

The couple returned home but Cisneros said she could feel the baby coming.

“And then we left and, I thought, ‘OK, we’re in trouble here,’” Campbell told KCBS.

This time, they would not return to the hospital. They were two miles from home and quickly pulled into the Jack in the Box parking lot and called 911, according to the television station.

Firefighters helped Cisnero deliver the baby girl.

“As soon as I heard her first cry, I felt relief, like she is OK,” Cisneros told KCBS.

The baby weighed 5 pounds, 11 ounces and was 19 inches in length, People reported.

Hoag Hospital told KCBS that because of patient privacy, it will not be releasing any information or commenting on the incident.

Campbell said that the birth was a dramatic experience.

“It’s been surreal,” Campbell told the television station. “We’re home and safe, and we’re a family of four now.”

The family said Jack in the Box reached out to them so the fast-food chain could send them a care package, according to the television station.

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