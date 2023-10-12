Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film opening in theaters a day early

Taylor Swift keeps springing surprises on her loyal fans.

Swifties can rejoice, as the pop singer announced Wednesday that her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film will premiere on Thursday, a day earlier than originally planned, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The two-hour, 48-minute movie documenting the “Anti-Hero” singer’s last concert tour was originally scheduled to open on Friday the 13th, to coincide with her lucky number. However, Swift announced that the film will be shown beginning Thursday at 6 p.m. local time, Variety reported.

“Andddd I can’t really wrap my head around this but ... Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!” Swift wrote in an Instagram post. “As in … TOMORROW. We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10 a.m. tomorrow morning.”

Before Wednesday’s announcement, “The Eras Tour” had been projected to draw between $100 million and $125 million for its domestic box office debut, Variety reported. The film is also expected to pull in an additional $30 million to $50 million internationally, according to the entertainment news website.

After its opening weekend, the movie will be screened in theaters from Thursdays through Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is scheduled to run for four weekends, the entertainment news website reported.

Thanks to advance sales, “Eras Tour” had topped $100 million in advance ticket sales worldwide, according to AMC, the movie’s official distributor. So, before the first image flickers on screens worldwide, the movie already ranks as the highest-grossing concert film in history, according to Variety.

That tops the $99 million that “Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” grossed in 2011, Variety reported.

