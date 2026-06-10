Teyana Taylor Named BET Icon of the Year ahead of awards show

Teyana Taylor is adding another honor to her entertainment résumé.

Taylor, 35, a Golden Globe winner and Grammy Award nominee, will be named Icon of the Year at the 2026 BET Awards, Variety reported.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer will be honored during the BET Awards telecast on June 28, according to the entertainment news outlet.

The show will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Teyana Taylor Named Icon of the Year for the 2026 BET Awards https://t.co/COjdPHVMmq — Variety (@Variety) June 9, 2026

The Icon Award recognizes an artist who made a defining mark in entertainment, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Past honorees include Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx and Usher.

“Teyana Taylor is the embodiment of what it means to be an icon in this moment,” Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president for specials, music programming and strategy, said in a statement. “She doesn’t ask for a seat at the table; she builds the table, designs the rooms and sets the tone for everyone who walks in.”

Taylor has had a full schedule over the past five years. According to Variety, she earned a Critics’ Choice Award for “A Thousand and One,” and won a Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a motion picture for 2025’s “One Battle After Another.”

The film also earned her an Academy Award nomination. Her album, “Escape Room” landed a Grammy Award nomination for best R&B album, according to the entertainment news outlet.

Taylor also starred with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as a detective in the 2026 film “The Rip,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Other performers, presenters and nominees for the 2026 BET Awards will be announced later, Variety reported.

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